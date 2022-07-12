Advertisement

⚠️TRAVEL ALERT⚠️ Eastbound I-70 closed in DeBeque Canyon

The closures are impacted by an overturned semi.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:35 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DEBEQUE, Colo. (KKCO) - Daytime closures are planned for the eastbound land of I-70 Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 to remove a crashed semi. It will be closed both days from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Westbound will not be affected.

Motorists should also expect an eastbound closure on Wednesday, July 13 in Glenwood Canyon starting at 10 a.m. The closure is expected to last until late afternoon, but it is dependent on conditions. The Colorado Department of Transportation is asking motorists to plan on alternate routes.

To learn more about DeBeque Canyon closures, click here.

To learn more about Glenwood Canyon closures, click here.

