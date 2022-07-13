Better moisture brings in slightly better rain chances

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Some better moisture is starting to move in across the Western Slope, and we’re already starting to see some of the effects of that with some increased cloud coverage around the region. You might have noticed a little more humidity in the air this morning as well. Dew points climbed all the way into the upper 30s and lower to middle 40s, helping to increase humidity just a little bit. That humidity will make those swamp coolers a little bit less effective at cooling your home if you use those for air conditioning. They need dry air to effectively evaporate the water that is pumped through them, and they can’t do that as well if the air is humid. We’ll have enough moisture in place to see increased rain chances around the Western Slope, but there are still some limiting factors in play for the valleys around the region. High pressure will still keep relatively dry air in the valleys, plus the air under an area of high pressure is generally sinking, which usually suppresses clouds and rain. The lift that you need to help generate those afternoon showers and storms has to come from somewhere, and it comes from the southerly winds blowing up the higher elevations of the San Juan Mountains, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Book Cliffs, the Grand Mesa, and the Continental Divide. All of that goes to say that the best rain chances over the next several days will still remain over the higher elevations of the Western Slope, even despite the increase in moisture. We’ll mention slight rain chances in the valleys, but most of those are going to be limited to showers and storms that produce enough rain to survive the journey through the lower-level dry air on the way to the valley floors. Best chances for those showers will be in the late afternoon and early evenings. We’ll see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies again this afternoon wherever we don’t see rain. Highs in Grand Junction will be in the upper 90s to lower 100s, while Montrose sees slightly better rain chances and highs in the middle 90s. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies overnight tonight with lows in the 60s and 70s.

We’ll continue to see partly cloudy skies and slight chances for showers and thunderstorms across much of the Western Slope through the remainder of the week, with better rain chances still staying in the higher elevations. Highs will stay in the upper 90s in Grand Junction, and the middle 90s in Montrose. Some drier air moves back into the region this weekend, and highs return to the middle and upper 90s to lower 100s as mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies move in.

Some slightly better rain chances could arrive once again by the start of next week as a little better moisture moves into the region. We’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle to upper 90s.

