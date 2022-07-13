City of Grand Junction pursuing grant to restore historic first water treatment plant in the valley

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction announced Wednesday that it has applied for a $150,000 grand from the State Historical Fund in order to help fund a $200,000 project to restore the Orchard Mesa Water Treatment Plant. A meeting is planned for the general public on July 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Business Incubator Center, at 2591 Legacy Way.

The city stated that it has consulted with key community members involved in historic preservation efforts, including representatives from the Grand Junction Historic Preservation Board, Colorado Mesa University, Museums of Western Colorado, Eureka!, and the Colorado State University Extension. It also asks the general public to provide feedback on proposed uses of the building.

“We are very excited to consider the potential of retaining the history of Grand Junction Water that is embodied by the original water plant,” stated Troy Reynolds, chair of the Historic Preservation Board. “If we are successful with our grant application and able to restore the building, current and future generations will have an opportunity to understand and appreciate the early challenges of delivering clean water to the community.”

The plant was the Grand Valley’s first water treatment plant, built in 1939, and was listed on the Register of Historic Sites in 2019 with the intent to preserve the building. Early residents of the valley drank nearly entirely Colorado River or Kannah Creek water, and it took nearly sixty years before clean water was available in the Grand Valley.

After the forced expulsion of the Ute natives from their ancestral lands in and around the Grand Valley in 1881, the area was colonized by ranchers seeking to use the sprawling scrublands and the fertile riparian areas around the Colorado River and its tributaries for livestock grazing. Grand Junction began to leave its infancy in 1887, with the arrival of the main line of the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad.

According to the city, municipal water in this era was unappetizing, muddy, alkaline, and swimming with a menagerie of diseases like cholera, dysentery, and typhoid. Ten years later, an alternate water source was found and established on the Grand Mesa via Kannah Creek. The taste and pH were improved, but eventually the city realized that creek water was not a long-term solution. The city began to plan and design the needed water treatment plant in 1935.

The plant was constructed with funding from a federal grant under the Public Works Administration and city revenue bonds. After completion, the plant treated a maximum of five million gallons of water per day and featured two rapid sand filters and an adjacent 82,000 gallon water tower. At the time, the building and treatment technology were cutting edge.

The plant was upgraded in 1946 with the addition of two filters, increasing the plant’s capacity to 7.13 million gallons per day. However, Grand Junction began to exceed the capacity of the plant in the 1960s before finally being decommissioned in 1969.

