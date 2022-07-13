Advertisement

Public comment period extended for Black Canyon National Park management plan

Looking downstream from Chasm View, Painted Wall on right
Looking downstream from Chasm View, Painted Wall on right(NPS/Lisa Lynch | NPS/Lisa Lynch)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:54 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GUNNISON, Colo. (KKCO) - The National Park Service announced that it extended the public comment period for the draft Wilderness and Backcountry Management Plan and Environmental Assessment for the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area. The original deadline for comment was July 21, but the deadline has been extended to August 4, 2022.

The NPS stated that the plan will provide long-term direction to preserve wilderness and backcountry resources while meeting the needs of tourists and visitors to the park. The NPS also requests that interested parties submit their comments via their website or by mail postmarked no later than August 4.

The Black Canyon is geologically and topographically fascinating, with high walls featuring unrivaled steepness. According to Images of America: The Black Canyon of the Gunnison, parts of the canyon only receive 33 minutes of sunlight a day. At its narrowest point, the canyon is only 40 feet wide at the river level.

The Gunnison River flows through the canyon, dropping at a staggering average of 34 feet per mile through the entire canyon. By comparison, the Colorado River drops an average of 7.5 feet per mile.

More information on the park can be found on its website.

