Advertisement

Suspect in Friday’s kidnapping arrested

He is charged with child abuse, domestic violence, and six other charges
Justin Leech, 33, has been arrested.
Justin Leech, 33, has been arrested.(MGN | MGN)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:34 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department has arrested Justin Leech, a 33-year-old resident of Grand Junction in connection to a kidnapping and domestic violence incident on July 8.

Grand Junction police officers received a tip about Leech’s whereabouts on the morning of July 13 after a multi-day search. Leech was confirmed to be inside a residence on the 100 block of Anna Court where police made verbal contact with him. Leech then left the building and was arrested without incident.

Justin Leech, age 33, of Grand Junction.
Justin Leech, age 33, of Grand Junction.(Grand Junction Police Department | Grand Junction Police Department)

Leech was allegedly responsible for the kidnapping of his wife, Ryah Leech, on the evening of July 8. That evening, police responded to a call from a home on the 1900 block of N. 6th Street reporting a fight. Witnesses stated that Justin Leech was involved with an argument with his wife, Ryah Leech, before allegedly dragging her from the building and forcing her into a black Chrysler 300.

The car was located in the area of 15th Street and Patterson Road just after midnight. Police attempted to stop the car, but the driver fled before losing control and crashing into a power pole near 15th Street and Elm Avenue. Witnesses said that they saw a man and a woman fleeing from the area on foot and police set up a perimeter and searched the area, but were unable to locate either of the involved persons until Leech was arrested Wednesday morning.

Leech has been charged with the following:

⋅ Second degree kidnapping

⋅ Third degree assault

⋅ Child abuse

⋅ Obstruction of a telephone service

⋅ Domestic violence

⋅ Vehicular eluding

⋅ Reckless driving

⋅ Driving with a suspended license

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
WATCH: Boeing 757 dubbed ‘Trump Force One’ gets new look
Police in central California said they came across a coffin on the side of the road over the...
PHOTO: Police find coffin on side of road: ‘Yep, it’s a coffin’
The first case of Monkeypox in Mesa County has been detected.
First case of Monkeypox in Mesa County has been detected
The closures are impacted by an overturned semi.
⚠️TRAVEL ALERT⚠️ Eastbound I-70 closed in DeBeque Canyon

Latest News

The plant was the first treatment plant ever built in the Grand Valley
City of Grand Junction pursuing grant to restore historic first water treatment plant in the valley
Looking downstream from Chasm View, Painted Wall on right
Public comment period extended for Black Canyon National Park management plan
The proposed community recreation center is part of the city's long-term plan for parks and...
City of Grand Junction to host public workshop for Community Recreation Center
Phishing scams on the rise
Phishing attacks hit record high