Suspect in Friday’s kidnapping arrested

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department has arrested Justin Leech, a 33-year-old resident of Grand Junction in connection to a kidnapping and domestic violence incident on July 8.

Grand Junction police officers received a tip about Leech’s whereabouts on the morning of July 13 after a multi-day search. Leech was confirmed to be inside a residence on the 100 block of Anna Court where police made verbal contact with him. Leech then left the building and was arrested without incident.

Justin Leech, age 33, of Grand Junction. (Grand Junction Police Department | Grand Junction Police Department)

Leech was allegedly responsible for the kidnapping of his wife, Ryah Leech, on the evening of July 8. That evening, police responded to a call from a home on the 1900 block of N. 6th Street reporting a fight. Witnesses stated that Justin Leech was involved with an argument with his wife, Ryah Leech, before allegedly dragging her from the building and forcing her into a black Chrysler 300.

The car was located in the area of 15th Street and Patterson Road just after midnight. Police attempted to stop the car, but the driver fled before losing control and crashing into a power pole near 15th Street and Elm Avenue. Witnesses said that they saw a man and a woman fleeing from the area on foot and police set up a perimeter and searched the area, but were unable to locate either of the involved persons until Leech was arrested Wednesday morning.

Leech has been charged with the following:

⋅ Second degree kidnapping

⋅ Third degree assault

⋅ Child abuse

⋅ Obstruction of a telephone service

⋅ Domestic violence

⋅ Vehicular eluding

⋅ Reckless driving

⋅ Driving with a suspended license

