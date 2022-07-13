Ten pounds of Fentanyl confiscated on I-70

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - 22-year-old Hector Rosales was arrested by State Troopers on July 6 while driving on I-70, and authorities said that they found ten pounds of Fentanyl in the rental truck he was driving.

Authorities say that Rosales drove through Grand Junction the day prior and continued on through Las Vegas, Nevada before arriving in Los Angeles, California. Rosales then turned around and returned to Mesa County. Officials say that L.A. is a hub for Fentanyl distribution.

Rosales is currently being held in the Mesa County Jail.

Hector Duenas Rosales, 22 (Colorado State Patrol | Colorado State Patrol)

Historic amounts of Fentanyl continue to be seized across the state. Early in July, several thousand Fentanyl pills were seized inside Colorado National Monument mere hours before Mexico seized a colossal half ton of the opiate.

