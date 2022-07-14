Being safe around wildlife

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Hiking in Colorado can get you out and about more, but for native wildlife who make their homes in the deserts, forests, and mountains of Colorado, sometimes humans can be an unwelcome intruder. Handling these unexpected meetings can sometimes be the difference between a pleasant hike with a story to tell and one that puts you in the hospital.

Bureau of Land Management employee Eric Coulter says that the best way to avoid negative wildlife interactions is to be aware of your surroundings. “We want people to understand when they go out, there is that potential. Always avoid wildlife encounters,” said Coulter.

Staying calm is also key, and can sometimes save your life. “If you have the ability to back off and get off the trail if the animal is coming towards you, getting it that space and the opportunity and that direction for it to go is also really important,” said Colorado Parks and Wildlife Manager Natalie Renneker.

As for deterring animals that are already set on approaching you, Renneker says that bear spray is the best option for most animals. “It can be used for moose, deer, lions, and pretty much any mammal is going to have a reaction to it,” said Renneker.

Avoiding dangerous wildlife is always the best first choice, but attacks are still possible. If you encounter an aggressive animal, Renneker says the best option is to walk back slowly. Turning and running can trigger predatory chase instincts in some wildlife. Renneker also said that you should fight back if attacked. “Punch, kick, and do what you have to do. The eyes can be really sensitive.”

However, some animals do react differently. Context to the attack can be important, so make sure to research dangerous wildlife in your area before going outside.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.