City of Grand Junction needs applicants for new committee

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction is planning to create the city’s first Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan and to update the existing Transportation Engineering Design Standards, and it needs volunteers to join a committee. Specifically, it needs 10-15 interested individuals to apply on its website.

Members of the committee will be expected to attend a series of six meetings for the duration of the project, between September 2022 and April 2023. Committee members need not attend in-person as a virtual attendance option will be available.

“Members of the community who want to help shape active transportation for the City of Grand Junction are welcome to apply for the new steering committee,” stated Felix Landry, Community Development planning supervisor.” This is an opportunity for community members of all abilities to help guide improvements to the pedestrian and bicycle experience whether you travel by bike lanes, sidewalks or trails for fun or for work.”

The city said that it wants committee members to act as a sounding board for the overall direction of the plan and will review project goals, deadlines, research ideas, and promote community involvement. The city also wants members to focus on ensuring that the plan is inclusive, equitable, and reflects diverse perspectives.

The deadline to apply is August 5, 2022.

