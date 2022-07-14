Increasing humidity means more mountain showers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our forecast is one that doesn’t show many drastic changes. It’s a forecast with small ups and downs of high temperatures, but it’s also a forecast that’s more humid than normal.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A couple of showers or thunderstorms are possible, but most of the rain will fall over the mountains. We’ll cool from 90s to 80s by 7 PM and then to the 70s by 11 PM. We’ll be partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low temperatures by morning will be near 70 degrees around Grand Junction and 64 degrees around Montrose. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance for a couple of showers or thunderstorms. Again, most of the rain will be over the mountains, but rain can fall heavily where it falls. High temperatures will be near 100 degrees around Grand Junction and 94 degrees around Montrose. Areas near any showers can be 10-15 degrees cooler.

Humidity Is Up

Let’s talk about humidity. Most of us realize that lower humidity means the air is dry, and higher humidity means the air is more steamy. Humidity can change by adding or subtracting water vapor (moisture) from the air or by warming or cooling the air. Because temperature is a factor in humidity, it’s sometimes more effective to look at other moisture-measuring pieces of our weather puzzle. The dew point temperature is one of those pieces. The dew point temperature is the temperature to which we have to cool for the humidity to go up to 100%. The higher the dew point, the more steamy the air feels. The dew point changes only with changes to the moisture content of the air. The closer the dew point is to the temperature, the higher the humidity is.

What the Higher Humidity Means For Us

Dew point temperatures have been in the 40s. For western Colorado, that’s high and quite humid. That’s what you are feeling outside, and that’s why our swamp coolers are not working as effectively this week. For reference, dew point temperatures can be as high as 60s and 70s in Oklahoma and Texas, and particularly humid mornings in Louisiana and Florida can yield dew point temperatures in the 80s. That’s “air you can wear.”

Because cooling increases the humidity, rain can fall more easily without evaporating when we’re cooler. That’s why evenings and nights are sometimes better for rain in the valleys here in Colorado.

Mountain Showers Increase

This all comes into play over the next seven days. Humidity is high, and moisture is sufficient for showers and thunderstorms to form. What is lacking, however, is something to lift that humid air to create the showers and storms. The upslope winds along the mountains will do the trick, but that means showers and storms will primarily be over the mountains. During the evenings, showers that can move over the valleys may give us a quick dousing, but we won’t all get rain.

Moisture may begin to decrease next week after Tuesday. Then, the swamp coolers will finally work a little bit better.

