Monte Vista resident pleads guilty to Post Office burglary

The defendant stole hundreds of dollars belonging to the Postal Service.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:44 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - Edward Anthony Medina, a 60-year-old resident of Monte Vista, Colorado has plead guilty to the burglary of a Post Office.

According to the plea agreement, Medina pried open the lobby door of the the Monte Vista Post Office in the early morning hours of December 19, 2021. Once inside, Medina broke into a walk-in safe by breaking the handle and dial. Inside the safe were to smaller internal safes, both of which he broke into. The agreement states that Medina stole from one of the two internal safes and stole a total of $702.91 in cash belonging to the U.S. Postal Service.

Court documents also state that Medina left distinctive bootprints in the post office during the burglary, which were matched to booth owned by Medina.

Medina admitted to Monte Vista Police that he committed the burglary on December 26, 2022.

U.S. District Court Judge Raymond P. Moore presided over the change of plea hearing on July 12, and a sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 23.

