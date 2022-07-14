Advertisement

Shooters Grill, Lauren Boebert’s gun-themed restaurant, has closed

Representative Boebert said that the decision was not politically motivated
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:45 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIFLE, Colo. (KKCO) - It may be what put polarizing congresswoman Lauren Boebert on the map, but Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado has closed. According to the Glenwood Springs Independent, the grill closed last Sunday.

Last June, Boebert was informed that her lease would not be renewed by the landlord of the building. In a Tweet posted on July 14, Boebert states that the decision to revoke the lease was not political. “The decision was [the landlord’s] to make and was purely a business decision with no political motivation,” said Boebert’s tweet.

The restaurant opened in 2013 featuring pistol-packing staff, gun-themed food, and décor to match.

