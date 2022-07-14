Advertisement

Warrant out for Tina Peters' arrest

The embattled former clerk traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada, despite being barred from travel
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, Tina Peters
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, Tina Peters(KKCO)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:02 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein has revoked former Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters’ bond due to Peters’ violation of the bond conditions. A no bond warrant has been issued for Peters’ arrest.

As a requirement of the bond, Peters was barred from leaving the state of Colorado without authorization. According to the motion to revoke her bond, Peters left Colorado for Las Vegas, Nevada. She was not authorized to leave the state nor did she request travel for that period.

The motion also states that Peters sent a letter to the Colorado Secretary of State dated July 12, 2022 with a signature from Laurince Lovelife, a notary in Clark County, Nevada. The letter was also originally notarized and signed by a person in Colorado, but the name and Colorado county were crossed out and resigned by Lovelife.

Lovelife confirmed the authenticity of the letter and that Peters was present with him in Las Vegas when she signed it. The signature was made at 2800 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 1F in Las Vegas.

Peters was also spotted at a conference for the Constitutional Sheriff’s and Peace Officer’s Association by DA Investigator Struwe in a video from frankspeech.com. At the 2:27:50 mark in the video, Peters takes the stage.

The embattled former clerk is facing felony and misdemeanor charges, including attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, identity theft, and first-degree official misconduct.

Peters has maintained her innocence from the start and claimed on Wednesday that the charges are part of a politically motivated attempt by officials from both parties to muzzle supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The toddler later died at the hospital.
‘Just heartbroken’: Child found in pool dies; may have been in water for hours
Police in central California said they came across a coffin on the side of the road over the...
PHOTO: Police find coffin on side of road: ‘Yep, it’s a coffin’
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
WATCH: Boeing 757 dubbed ‘Trump Force One’ gets new look
Hector Duenas Rosales, 22
Ten pounds of Fentanyl confiscated on I-70
Justin Leech, 33, has been arrested.
Suspect in Friday’s kidnapping arrested

Latest News

Cool Zoo Wildlife Conservation
Mesa County Zoo: Cool Zoo Wildlife Conservation
KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version
KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Ophelia'
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Ophelia’
KKCO COOL ZOO
KKCO COOL ZOO