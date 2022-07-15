Advertisement

Construction affecting traffic for the week of July 17

Road Work
Road Work(MGN)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:05 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As is usual for Grand Junction in the summertime, several construction projects are planned throughout the city next week. Motorists may want to plan around construction to avoid delays.

24 Road and G Road Bridge Replacement Project

G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road. Canyon View Park can only be accessed via either 24 Road or 24 1/2 Road. A detour route will be in place, and the project is anticipated to be completed in August of 2022.

City Streets Annual Chip Seal Program

Crews will be fog sealing the Ridges area from Sunday through Wednesday and the Monument Road area on Thursday. Work hours will be from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The project is anticipated to be completed in early August of 2022.

North Avenue CDOT Resurfacing Project

Crews will be working between 1st Street and the I-70 Business Loop on Sunday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. One lane of travel in east direction will be maintained throughout night work. Daytime utility work will be ongoing, with intermittent lane closures. The speed limit will be reduced to 30 miles-per-hour and a 10 foot width restriction will be in place throughout the length of the project. The project is anticipated to be completed in mid-November of 2022.

Patterson Road Highline Fiber Project

Crews will be working from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday evening. Intermittent lane closures and traffic delays are expected, and an alternate route is advised.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The toddler later died at the hospital.
‘Just heartbroken’: Child found in pool dies; may have been in water for hours
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, Tina Peters
UPDATE: Motion filed to remove Tina Peters’ arrest warrant
Arnulfo Reyes is speaking out as he mourns the loss of his 11 students. (KABB, WOAI, FAMILY...
GRAPHIC: ‘I lost 11’: Uvalde teacher speaks out as sole survivor of classroom shooting
Hector Duenas Rosales, 22
Ten pounds of Fentanyl confiscated on I-70
Justin Leech, 33, has been arrested.
Suspect in Friday’s kidnapping arrested

Latest News

KKCO PETERS ARREST
KKCO PETERS ARREST
Stock graphic
One person killed after dump truck crashes on Highway 141
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, Tina Peters
UPDATE: Motion filed to remove Tina Peters’ arrest warrant
Gov. Jared Polis in Grand Junction at the end of May.
Governor Jared Polis appoints new member of El Paso County Court