Heat builds amid fading showers this weekend

Showers and storms will mainly stick to the mountains this weekend, so we'll be getting warmer...
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:08 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flood Watch is in effect until 10 PM for the central Colorado River Basin, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, and the Flat Tops. This includes areas around Glenwood Springs, Aspen, Vail, Dotsero, Eagle, Minturn, Red Cliff, the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar in Glenwood Canyon, and the Pine Gulch Fire burn scar. A Flood Watch means conditions are favorable for flooding and flash flooding to occur. The risk is highest north and northeast of the Grand Valley.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. Some areas will stay dry, and most rain will be over the higher elevations. We’ll cool through the 90s and 80s and into the 70s by 9 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 70 degrees around Grand Junction and 62 degrees around Montrose. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a very small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Most areas will stay dry, and we’ll be hot. High temperatures will be near 97 degrees around Grand Junction and 92 degrees around Montrose.

The Rest of The Weekend

The second half of our weekend will be even hotter. Expect a mostly sunny Sunday with perhaps a stray shower or thunderstorm in the heat of the afternoon. The day will start with muggy 60s in the morning and warm to high temperatures as high as 101 degrees in the afternoon.

Staying Hot Next Week

The overall hot and dry weather will hold its ground with highs on either side of 100 degrees in the hottest areas through at least Wednesday. Thursday and Friday show some slight cooling, but we’ll still be in the mid-90s in the warmer areas. The cooling results from a hot high pressure ridge finally weakening, which could also help to bring rain back to our forecast next weekend.

