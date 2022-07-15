Advertisement

Man’s arm severed by train after being assaulted, left unconscious on tracks

Man’s arm severed by train after being assaulted, left unconscious on tracks
By WKYT News Staff, Jeremy Tombs and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:33 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A man’s arm was severed after being hit by a train in Kentucky, according to authorities.

Police say the man was assaulted near tracks at a railroad overpass Friday morning and was unconscious when a train came through, WKYT reports.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

It is unclear what other injuries were sustained, but police say the man was able to give them a statement.

The R J Corman Railroad Police Department is investigating the collision between the train and the man.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The toddler later died at the hospital.
‘Just heartbroken’: Child found in pool dies; may have been in water for hours
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, Tina Peters
UPDATE: Motion filed to remove Tina Peters’ arrest warrant
Arnulfo Reyes is speaking out as he mourns the loss of his 11 students. (KABB, WOAI, FAMILY...
GRAPHIC: ‘I lost 11’: Uvalde teacher speaks out as sole survivor of classroom shooting
Hector Duenas Rosales, 22
Ten pounds of Fentanyl confiscated on I-70
Justin Leech, 33, has been arrested.
Suspect in Friday’s kidnapping arrested

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin said Democrats should wait until July figures on inflation are...
Manchin wants Democrats to pause budget bill, risking its fate
Drivers in Arizona lined a street to salute WWII hero Gino Mei.
Hundreds honor WWII veteran on his 103rd birthday: ‘I could go another 103′
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Medical examiner: Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times
In this photo released by Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,...
Biden, Saudi crown prince begin big meeting with fist bump
FILE — Howard Mott reaches for Princess Doe's gravestone during a memorial service at Cedar...
‘Princess Doe’ identified 40 years after remains were found