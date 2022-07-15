Advertisement

Similar storm trend with temperature spike this weekend

By Christopher Guevara
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:38 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Along the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar in Glenwood Springs, a Flash Flood Watch will go into effect from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. A flash flood watch means there is the potential for flooding, so motorists traveling through Glenwood Canyon today should be prepared for an alternate route if a warning appears.

Humidity will be unchanged in the area and we will continue to feel the moisture throughout the weekend. However, it will slowly start to taper off by next week. The humidity has presented scattered storms and showers in the higher elevations; this will continue to be the case throughout the weekend. For the lower valleys, the chances are still there but staying more minimal. As we have seen over the past several days, scattered showers and storms are still possible from the afternoon hours leading into the late evening to nighttime showers for the higher elevations.

Today, temperatures will continue to stay warm in the Grand Valley and Montrose, around the mid to lower the 90s for today. By Sunday, we will feel temperatures climb into the lower triple digits for Grand Junction, and Montrose will continue to stay in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead into next week, we will continue to be around the same as what we have been experiencing. We are still looking at higher elevations having the best chance for some scattered storms and showers. For the lower valleys, the chances are there, from a sprinkle to even a light shower. As storms spill over into the valleys, these are where those chances decrease for like Grand Junction to receive any precipitation, but there is still that possibility.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The toddler later died at the hospital.
‘Just heartbroken’: Child found in pool dies; may have been in water for hours
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, Tina Peters
UPDATE: Motion filed to remove Tina Peters’ arrest warrant
Arnulfo Reyes is speaking out as he mourns the loss of his 11 students. (KABB, WOAI, FAMILY...
GRAPHIC: ‘I lost 11’: Uvalde teacher speaks out as sole survivor of classroom shooting
Hector Duenas Rosales, 22
Ten pounds of Fentanyl confiscated on I-70
Justin Leech, 33, has been arrested.
Suspect in Friday’s kidnapping arrested

Latest News

KKCO Daybreak Weather Forecast July 15, 2022
KKCO Daybreak Weather Forecast July 15, 2022
KKCO 11 News at 6:00 - Weather
KKCO 11 News at 6:00 - Weather
Showers and thunderstorms will increase on Friday, especially over the mountains. A Flood Watch...
Showers and storms increase Friday, especially over the mountains
KKCO 11 News at 5:00 Weather Forecast July 10, 2022
More afternoon mountain showers and storms