Dangerous, near-record heat prompts a Heat Advisory for Sunday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Grand Valley from noon on Sunday until 8 PM Sunday evening. A Heat Advisory means we’ll be hot enough for heat-related illness. That includes heat exhaustion and heat stroke. High temperature will be the lower 100′s on Sunday afternoon. Prolonged exposure to the intense heat increases your odds of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. If you have to be out in the heat, stay well hydrated by drinking plenty of water and take cool breaks frequently. Avoid the sun if you can. If you’re able to avoid the hottest part of the day from about 2 PM through 6 PM. Unusually high humidity for our area adds to the risk of heat illness. Remember to check on pets and elderly neighbors. Never leave pets or children in unattended vehicles for any length of time.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear with a small chance for a few mountain showers. We’ll cool through the 90s through 9 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear and unseasonably warm. Low temperatures will be near 69 degrees around Grand Junction and 66 degrees around Montrose. Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot. High temperatures will be near 103 degrees around Grand Junction and 98 degrees around Montrose. Record high temperatures are 104 degrees at Grand Junction and 100 degrees at Montrose, so we’ll be close to record territory.

More Heat Next Week

The heat isn’t likely to back off until at least the end of the week or next weekend. Highs will stay close to 100 degrees through at least Wednesday before the heat slowly abates starting Thursday. Highs will be more seasonable in the low-to-mid 90s by Saturday, and early signs are showers and thunderstorms could begin increasing next weekend, too. That’s a long way away, and a lot can change between now and then, but we at least have some optimism that cooler changes may be right around the corner.

Heat Safety

Until we cool off, it’s important to eat well and stay hydrated. Limit your outdoor exposure to the heat as much as possible. This heat happens every year in Western Colorado, but people die in this heat every year. That’s why it’s such a big deal. We’ve already had at least one heat-related death in the Grand Valley this year. It may happen every year, but it’s still dangerous.

