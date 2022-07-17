Lauren Bobert’s restaurant ‘Shooters Grill,’ closes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Before she was in Congress, Representative Lauren Boebert owned Shooters Grill, a gun-themed restaurant made famous for its waitresses with guns holstered on their hips.

After almost ten years, on Thursday, Bobert announced the closing of the grill via Twitter.

She states the landlord’s decision not to renew her lease is not political but rather part of his business plan, and she thanked customers from across the country and the world and said the Shooters’ brand isn’t going away.

That closing of the grill left several Rifle residents distraught.

“I’m just now kind of finding out. I know it’s been a week,” said Tim Heiney, a Rifle resident. “People are starting to question because people come, and it’s known, and it’s on your phone, and they come, and the doors are closed. So they are kind of confused. They don’t know yet.”

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.