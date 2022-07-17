Man dies after crashing his car into boulders

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A De Beque man was killed Friday night after crashing his car into two boulders after drifting off the shoulder.

The Colorado State Patrol said the 26-year-old man was driving southbound on 45 1/2 road in De Beque, when he drifted off the road near mile marker 8, and crashed into two boulders.

The man’s name has not been released, but troopers said he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash,. Neither drugs nor alcohol were a factor in the crash.

He was the single occupant in the car. He died on scene.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.