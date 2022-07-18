Advertisement

Black Canyon Quilt Show returns to Montrose

Black Canyon Quilt Show
Black Canyon Quilt Show((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:26 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After a two-year absence due to COVID-19, the Black Canyon Quilt Show is back!

Over the weekend, several quilting enthusiasts gathered in Montrose to admire the works of art that provide not only the expression of creativity but also physical comfort.

“My favorite part is when all the pieces are picked out, and you’re ready to sit down and do the hand sewing, ” said Mary Ross, a quitter.

About 145 participants displayed their quilts in the maze of fabrics. That includes several kinds of quilts rich in color, texture, and imagery. This show allows quilting enthusiasts to appreciate, critique, and learn, and it also allows participants to exhibit their hard work.

“If I love my quilt, that is great. If someone else likes it, it’s a bonus,” added Ross.

Ross is a long-time quilter who has produced hundreds of pieces. She says quilting has provided her with so much peace.

“I think it saved many doctor bills to sit down and do handwork,” added Ross. “It is just peaceful. I can’t describe it. I recommend it to everybody, even men.”

