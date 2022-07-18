Advertisement

Cooling stations in Grand Junction

By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:19 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - So far this year we have reached eight days of triple digit temperatures and today is no exception. So, how are residents expected to cool off? Well, where I come from the city offers multiple places known as “cooling stations” for residents who need to beat the heat. But, as I found out not a lot of people in Grand Junction have heard of this summertime necessity.

I wanted to find ways residents can stay cool during the dog days of summer. So, I spoke with Will Rausch, Emergency Preparedness for Mesa County, to ask some simple tips and tricks people can use. He said, “get on the lowest level of your home. As we know heat rises and so those top levels of your home will be a bit hotter than the lower levels. Plus, not utilizing your oven while you’re cooking because that is just going to put heat back into your home.” Some places you can go to cool off include the Library, Lincoln Park pool, movie theater, or a gym.

I also spoke with the Communications and Engagement Director for Grand Junction who said the need for cooling stations aren’t necessary given we don’t have many high temperature days as other cities. She recommended that residents listen to their bodies and pay attention to the weather.

Mesa County Central Library: M-TH: 9AM-8PM, F: 9AM-6PM, S: 9AM-9PM, S: closed

Mesa Fitness Grand Junction: M-F: 4AM-11PM, S-S: 7AM-8PM

Lincoln Park - Moyer Pool: M-S: 1:30PM-7:30P

