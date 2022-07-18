Advertisement

Early morning semi crash blocks traffic on interstate

Truck crashed on I-70 near mile marker 22
Truck crashed on I-70 near mile marker 22(Photo courtesy: David Jones)
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:29 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol responded to a semi truck crash on I-70 early Sunday morning.

According to the CSP, a semi truck driving east on I-70 jack-knifed near mile marker 22, stopping on the median, with the trailer overturned blocking traffic.

It’s unknown at this time what caused the truck to jack-knife.

Troopers said the truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and a passenger was to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

