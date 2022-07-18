Life-threatening stabbing at Hawthorne Park, one injured

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department reports that officers responded to a 911 call about a stabbing at Hawthorne Park on Monday.

The victim was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with life threatening injuries. According to witnesses, a suspect was reportedly arrested at the scene of the crime, but no information has been released regarding the suspect’s identity.

There is no threat to public safety at this time, reports the GJPD.

The GJPD has not released any further information, and the incident is under active investigation. Further information will be added as it becomes available.

