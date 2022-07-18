Little signs of relief from the heat in the days ahead

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The main story everyone could be talking about today is the heat. The heat advisory that went active at noon continues to remain active until 8 pm tonight.

While over the past several days, temperatures have stayed hot, nature decided to bring back the triple digits in the Grand Valley again; unfortunately, it is not over. Temperatures today in the Grand Valley reached a high of 103, which is just one degree shy of the record of 104. Throughout the day, we have stayed dry, which has occurred across the Western Slope. However, an active system down south near Almosa in the San Juan National Forest brought some thunderstorms to the area.

Any relief from this heat will occur during the overnight hours as temperatures fall to their low. With sky cover mainly staying clear to partly cloudy from Grand Junction to Montrose, that is going to help escape a lot of the surface heat that has occurred throughout the day. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 70s in Grand Junction and mid-60s for Montrose.

By tomorrow when we start a new workweek, the heat will continue in the Grand Valley. But, with temperatures reaching the lower 100s today, that is just the beginning. We will still feel temperatures getting to the triple digits over the next several days with just a little relief mid-week. However, by tomorrow, there is a slight chance of a quick pop-up thunderstorm towards the evening hours that can keep temperatures slightly more relaxed. Unfortunately, precipitation will be at a bare minimum even with a slight chance of some thunderstorms due to the mid-layer that separates the surface and atmosphere remaining so dry.

By Tuesday and leading into Friday, temperatures will continue not to escape the triple digits until we get towards the middle of the week. However, this is just a minor drop as temperatures will remain in the upper 90s before returning to the lower 100s the following day. By the weekend, temperatures will escape the lower 100s, once again, in Grand Junction by falling into the upper 90s. Even with a slight dip mid-week and by the weekend, day after day, conditions will remain prominently dry, and temperatures will be hot with plenty of sunshine and little cloud cover.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.