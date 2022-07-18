Advertisement

Local law enforcement investigating two hit and run accidents in Mesa County

30 Road and E 1/2 Road
30 Road and E 1/2 Road(Photo courtesy: David Jones)
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:33 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It was a busy night for law enforcement in Mesa County as multiple agencies responded to two hit and run accidents.

One accident happened on 32 road near Mesa Avenue around 9:00 pm.

The Colorado State Patrol and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident. A white pickup truck was going north on 32 road when it hit another vehicle and kept going. The pickup lost a wheel in the crash and eventually pulled into a parking lot, where sheriff’s deputies and state troopers responded.

According to the CSP no injuries were reported.

The CSP responded to a second hit and run crash, this one around 11:30 pm on 30 road and E 1/2 road.

Troopers said a white 2018 Dodge pickup hit a 1995 GMC Suburban. That Suburban then crashed through a fence. The truck driver left the scene and eventually pulled over into the parking lot at the Fruitvale Elementary School.

One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Both crashes are under investigation.

