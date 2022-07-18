Olathe sweet corn harvest season is here

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A lot of excitement here on the Western Slope as the harvest for sweet Olathe corn is underway.

“It’s the first day of the harvest of Olathe sweet, sweet corn,” said John Harold, owner of Tuxedo Corn Company.

Harold says he is ready for another sweet corn harvest season, “Corn right now is the premier product and it’s pretty well known around the country.”

This summer, the farm will harvest about 1,500 to 1,600 acres. Harold says it looks like a promising season.

“Looks like we are going to have adequate water, a good demand, and the labor situation is going to straighten itself out, and I think by the weekend, we will have three crews harvesting,” added Harold.

The crews will be picking about 15,000 to 18,000 ears of corn a day. So, what makes this corn so special?

“Probably the changing of climates. We get warm in the daytime and cool at night,” described Harold. “[It] brings out the sugar content in it. Plus, it’s bred to be sweet and tender.”

That’s why they need to bring the labor to help to hand pick it due to the corn’s tenderness. The machine picking will damage the crop.

“We understood that,” stated Harold. “So we have continued to hand pick corn. It’s difficult. Sometimes it’s a lot easier to find a machine to do it, but we decided to continue the process.”

That process will take place over the next 75 to 80 days.

“It’s kind of exciting the first day, but by day 30, it gets dull. No, but it’s exciting,” said Harold.

Well, that exciting 80 days will keep Harold busy, “Oh, I eat corn every day. That’s kind of my job. Go to the field and figure out when it’s going to be ready.”

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.