Advertisement

Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way

The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will have a life-size “Geoffrey on a Bench” photo opportunity for families.(Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine / Flickr)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:47 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Toys “R” Us is making a comeback just in time for the holiday shopping season.

The iconic toy store went bankrupt and sold all its stores in 2018, but soon there will be a store within-a-store in every Macy’s in the United States.

It’s part of an expanded partnership with the toy retailer’s current parent company, WHP Global.

The stores will range in size from 1,000 square feet in smaller locations to up to 10,000 square feet in flagship stores in big cities. Square footage may expand during the peak holiday season.

The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with various toys and will have a life-size “Geoffrey on a Bench” photo opportunity for families.

The rollout starts late this month and goes through October.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested at Eagle Rim Park
Police arrest a man with warrants at a park early Sunday morning
Family says Blake fell asleep at a Glendale bus stop when another man poured gas on him and...
‘It’s something so evil’: Brother remains in coma after set on fire at bus stop, sister says
The case involved 13 defendants and took four years to reach a conclusion.
Montrose resident and ringleader of major drug trafficking operation on Western Slope sentenced to prison
30 Road and E 1/2 Road
Local law enforcement investigating two hit and run accidents in Mesa County
More information will be released as it becomes available.
Possible shooting threat reported by Grand Junction Police Department at Mesa Mall

Latest News

FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Texas state police launch internal review of Uvalde response
On Monday, July 18, 2022 relatives and family members arrive on the first day of the sentencing...
Prosecutor recalls coldness, cruelty of Parkland, Fla., gunman
Grieving parents believe stillborn baby's remains were thrown away at funeral home
Prosecution delivers opening statement, seeking the death penalty for Nikolas Cruz.
Prosecutors deliver opening statement in Parkland shooter trial
Six pounds of methamphetamine and several hundred Fentanyl-like pills were confiscated from the...
Several pounds of meth confiscated on I-70