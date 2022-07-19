Advertisement

D51 employee awarded for environmental standards

By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:25 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A District 51 employee is being recognized on the national stage for his work in bringing the school district up to environmental regulation standards.

Charles “Petie” Pope worked for the Department of Energy previously, and the district stated that it had compliance issues with hazardous waste and waste disposal regulations when they hired Pope.

During Pope’s time at the district, he helped to establish programs, protocols, and procedures for what the district needed to change in order to be in-line with environmental regulations.

Pope is now in Fort Meyers, Florida being awarded the Legacy Award for his work with the district from the Materials Managers Association.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Man arrested at Eagle Rim Park
Police arrest a man with warrants at a park early Sunday morning
More information will be released as it becomes available.
UPDATE: GJPD finds no evidence of threat on social media; no danger in Mesa Mall shooting threat
The stabbing occurred on Monday at Hawthorne Park.
UPDATE: Murder at Hawthorne Park, suspect arrested
Since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, 29 teachers have quit their jobs at Oliver...
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school

Latest News

Craig Robbins Attempted Murder Charges
Glenwood Springs man charged with attempted murder
The stabbing occurred on Monday at Hawthorne Park.
UPDATE: Murder at Hawthorne Park, suspect arrested
More information will be released as it becomes available.
UPDATE: GJPD finds no evidence of threat on social media; no danger in Mesa Mall shooting threat
Mesa County Fair 4-H; FFA Recap
Mesa County Fair: A Look Into 4-H; FFA