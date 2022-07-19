Advertisement

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Axel’

By Hannah Hickman
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:37 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers Pet of the week, Axel!

Axel is a one-year-old Boxer. Even for his young age he is calm and walks well on a leash. Axel is very friendly and has the signature Boxer butt wiggle with his docked tail. He is affectionate and loves to give kisses and get into your personal space.

If you are interested in adopting Axel contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Man arrested at Eagle Rim Park
Police arrest a man with warrants at a park early Sunday morning
More information will be released as it becomes available.
Possible shooting threat reported by Grand Junction Police Department at Mesa Mall
The stabbing occurred on Monday at Hawthorne Park.
Life-threatening stabbing at Hawthorne Park, one injured
Since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, 29 teachers have quit their jobs at Oliver...
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school

Latest News

KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version
KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version
Hawthorne Park Stabbing
Hawthorne Park Stabbing
Craig Robbins Attempted Murder Charges
Craig Robbins Attempted Murder Charges
Traffic Stop Turns into Drug Bust
Traffic Stop Turns into Drug Bust