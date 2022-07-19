Mesa County Fair: A Look Into 4-H; FFA

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Fair isn’t just host to fun rides and good food, it also hosts the livestock barns.

At the Mesa County Fair kids of all ages had the opportunity to showcase their hard working skills through 4-H and FFA. Whether they were working with their animal projects or creating art out of leather, everyone put time and effort into what they do.

