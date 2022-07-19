Rain heads for the mountains, heat builds in the valleys

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It has been a tale of two mornings across the Western Slope over the past couple of days. Yesterday morning featured plenty of cloud coverage and temperatures still in the upper 70s and even some lower 80s in and around Grand Junction. We’re seeing quite a bit more of those blue skies and just a few scattered high clouds over the region this morning, and temperatures are closer to where they have been over the past little while. The valleys started off in the middle to upper 60s and lower 70s, with the mountains in the upper 40s and lower to middle 50s. We’ll still see some showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon, but they will be almost exclusively in the higher elevations around the region, favoring primarily the Continental Divide. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies in the valleys this afternoon, and as that sunshine continues to stick around with very little, if any, rain to provide any relief, highs will soar into the middle 90s in Montrose and the lower 100s in Grand Junction. Any rain that’s out there this afternoon dissipates quickly through the evening, and we’ll see mostly clear to clear skies overnight tonight with lows in the middle to upper 60s and lower 70s.

Don’t expect very many changes to the current pattern through the rest of the week and into the opening half of the weekend. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be the name of the game every day, with any showers and storms staying well up in the higher elevations. The heat continues to build, and we’ll see highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s all across the valleys by Friday. A little bit more cloud cover brings temperatures down a degree or two on Saturday, but it will still be quite the scorcher out there. Overnight lows will provide only a little bit of relief to the heat stress. We’ll see lows as warm as the middle 70s in Grand Junction and the upper 60s in Montrose.

And area of low pressure starts to drop southeastward into south-central Canada over the weekend and into early next week. That will finally start to break the ridge that has been over us for the better part of the last two and a half weeks. Better moisture will stream across the region from the Gulf of Mexico, and we’ll start to see rain chances on the increase by Sunday and Monday. Additional clouds and rain chances will bring some heat relief into the region, with highs potentially in the upper 80s and lower to middle 90s by the start of next week.

