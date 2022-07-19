This week sizzles, but history says the worst heat should end soon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re going into our third week of the hottest part of the summer. Good news, bad news: the bad news is this week is going to be brutal, perhaps the hottest week overall so far this summer; the good news is, if history is our guide, this hottest stretch of summer really only has about another two weeks left.

History of 100-Degree Days

That isn’t meant to imply we can’t be hot through August. In fact, 100-degree days have been recorded in Grand Junction as late as September 4, but there have only been September days since 1893 that have been 100 degrees or hotter. The average last 100-degree day is July 24. Our first 100-degree day this year was June 10 - 44 days ago. Not all days in between have hit 100 degrees, but on average, 23 days separates the first 100-degree day from the last 100-degree day. We’ve beaten that stretch. The longest period from the first to last 100-degree days was 77 days. That happened in 2002. That’s one of just nine times since 1894 with more than 50 days between the first and last 100-degree days. It’s not out of the question to go longer, but these statistics give us reason to believe this hottest part of summer may not last much longer.

Fall Color Around The Corner

If that doesn’t give you something to look forward to, realize the Aspen will start changing color in another 6-8 weeks.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly sunny and hot. We’ll cool slowly from near 100 as last as 6 PM through the 90s and into the 80s by 9 PM. Any isolated showers or thunderstorms will be limited to the mountains. We’ll be mostly clear overnight. Low temperatures will be near 72 degrees around Grand Junction and 68 degrees around Montrose. Tuesday will be sunny and hot with a small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. The biggest potential for rain is over the mountains. High temperatures will be near 100 degrees around Grand Junction and 96 degrees around Montrose.

The Rest of This Week

Forecast high temperatures are 100 for Tuesday and Wednesday, 101 for Thursday, and 102 for Friday. Saturday could still break 100 degrees, but cooler low-to-mid 90s are in the forecast for Sunday and Monday. Increasing showers and thunderstorms will help us break the heat. Realistically, the airport may not reach 100 degrees each of these days, but we’ll all be close to 100 degrees, if not a little warmer, throughout this week. The cooling on Sunday and Monday may be brief. Long-range forecast trends in both the 6-10 day period and the 8-14 day period strongly favor above normal temperatures.

