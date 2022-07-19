Advertisement

Wine tasting at Cappella of Grand Junction(KKCO/KJCT)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:48 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - When you think of assisted living do you think of wine? Well, Cappella of Grand Junction does! As part of their monthly activities, staff puts on a wine tasting event for residents to enjoy. Residents are allowed to pick which flavor they want and what they want to name it.

This event is special to the Director of Marketing and Sales, Joni Williams-Karp. She said, “so the wine making event really came about because our residents enjoy wine they enjoy wine with dinner.” I asked why it’s important for the center to have events that the residents like. Williams said, “we want them to socialize and get them out of their rooms because we feel like that is our job as their caretakers.” This month the flavor of wine is Peachy Keen Viognier.

I also spoke with a current resident, Sue Kelley, who said she appreciates the events staff puts on. Kelley says, “I just thought it was fun. They’re always doing things here, it’s interesting and gets you out of your room and get to be with other people.”

Joni also told me if you go tour the center, you get a free bottle of their wine along with chocolate that the residents make. You can also stop by at some of their other events throughout the month. Every third Wednesday of the month from 4:30p-6:00p Cappella hosts Memory Cafe. That is for residents with Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia to socialize, enjoy food, and listen to music. If you can’t make that you can visit on the first Thursday of each month for a Caregiver Support Group which is from 1:30p-3:30p. This event gives the opportunity for caregivers to meet with each other and offer support.

If you have any questions or want to learn more you can contact Cappella at 970-822-7070

