Advertisement

Archer sets state record with arrowing 66-pound blue catfish, officials say

Officials in Virginia say a man set a new state record after arrowing a 66-pound blue catfish...
Officials in Virginia say a man set a new state record after arrowing a 66-pound blue catfish from the Pamunkey River.(Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:35 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Va. (Gray News) - A Virginia man has set a new state record after snagging a massive catfish.

According to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Jason Emmel arrowed a blue catfish that weighed 66 pounds, 5 ounces.

Emmel got the catfish from the Pamunkey River and set a new state record for archery.

Officials said Emmel’s catch was certified and is currently recognized as Virginia’s archery state record for blue catfish.

According to the department, the previous record was held by William Bates Jr., with a 62-pound, 4-ounce blue catfish captured in 2021 from Occoquan Bay in Fairfax.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
KKCO MESA MALL FOLO
UPDATE: GJPD finds no evidence of threat on social media; no danger in Mesa Mall shooting threat
Brian Enriquez said he was concerned after watching video of a delivery man collapsing at his...
UPS driver collapsed making delivery in scorching heat
Six pounds of methamphetamine and several hundred Fentanyl-like pills were confiscated from the...
Traffic stop turns into drug bust on I-70
The stabbing occurred on Monday at Hawthorne Park.
UPDATE: Murder at Hawthorne Park, suspect arrested

Latest News

Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, was charged with aggravated intentional damage to property.
Man charged after smashing 18 cars at dealership with ax, police say
FILE - Schumer leaned into the bill Wednesday after a surprising number of House Republicans...
Pressure on Senate GOP after same-sex marriage passes House
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says nearly 50 defense leaders from around the world met Monday...
US sending more military aid to Ukraine as war grinds on
A criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Secret Service alleges that John Andrew Bazor Jr. called...
Man charged with threatening to assassinate Biden, Secret Service says
An elementary school near Atlanta released a new logo that some parents say resembles a Nazi...
Parents say proposed logo for Georgia elementary school resembles Nazi symbol