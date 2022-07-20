Body found near water on Independent Avenue

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction Police are investigating a body found on the 700 block of Independent Avenue around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officers said that the body was reported via a 911 call, and that they found a man dead near the edge of the water upon arrival.

Police said that the initial investigation indicates that the man had some sort of medical event and do not suspect foul play at this time. However, the incident is still under investigation.

No other information has been released by the GJPD.

