Improvements coming to I-70 Clifton exit

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new construction project is aimed at making Clifton more attractive and not only to residents. I spoke with Mesa County Commissioner about the recently approved $83,100 agreement design for enhancement improvements to mile marker 37 exit. Davis said, “we want this to be a beautiful site that represents the Grand Valley as it is. Right now its un-landscaped with weeds it’s not a very appealing exit.”

On the agenda for the makeover is new trees, shrubs, non-irrigated landscape features, rock walls, and an entrance sign. This renovation can be compared to the Horizon drive exit which has a roundabout, Grand Junction sign, and trees. Commissioner Davis said this new exit will be a good look for the Grand Valley. He said, “what we want to do is ‘beautify’ it and make it an appealing and welcoming exit it into the grand valley, but also not break the bank.” Additionally, this will come at no cost to residents. The county will try and get grants through the federal and state government, but if they do not succeed, Davis says “it’s the duty of the county to pay for this construction.”

Plus, residents should not be worried if this will take any money away from future construction plans like the Library or the town hall. Davis said those are completely separate and unrelated to this project. If you would like for your opinion to be hear you have a chance to do so before construction begins.

