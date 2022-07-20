Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Evelynn’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Evelynn!

Evelynn is a three-month-old kitten. She is one of many kittens found outdoors this summer and taken care of by a foster until she was ready for adoption. Evelynn is young enough to be introduced to other cats and dogs to get along with them just fine. She has a spunky, curious and playful personality.

If you’re interested in adopting Evelynn, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

