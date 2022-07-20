Advertisement

Showers and storms becoming more isolated as the heat cranks up

Zack Webster's No Wait Weather - 7/20
By Zack Webster
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:59 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Leftover showers and storms from last night dissipated along and north of Interstate 70 in the northwestern portions of the Western Slope this morning, leaving behind partly to mostly cloudy skies. That cloud coverage combined with gusty outflow winds from those showers and storms and dew points in the middle to upper 40s and lower 50s once again made it difficult for temperatures to quickly cool off--similar to what we saw on Monday morning. Sunny skies have since settled in across just about all of the region since then, and we’ll once again see temperatures head for the middle and upper 90s to lower 100s later on this afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase once again, and we’ll see another round of showers and thunderstorms, primarily along and south of Interstate 70 where some better moisture will be located. Like previous days, most showers and storms should end through the evening and into the early overnight hours. A few showers and storms could continue to persist into the overnight hours along outflow boundaries of previous showers and storms. We’ll see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies outside of that, with lows in the 60s and 70s.

Drier air starts to move into the region, and we’ll see rain chances take quite a bit of a downward turn, especially in the lower elevations through the remainder of the work week and into our Saturday. We’ll continue to see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, and high temperatures climb into the upper 90s and lower 100s. Some heat relief finally moves into the region by the end of the weekend and especially into early next week. An upper-level low will drop southeastward into central Canada, helping to weaken the ridge of high pressure that has kept us dry and warm for almost three weeks now. That will help to usher better moisture into the region from the Gulf of Mexico, increasing clouds and rain chances into early next week. That will help to drop highs into the upper 80s and lower 90s in Montrose, and the middle 90s in Grand Junction.

