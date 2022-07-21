Pedestrian hit and killed in Gunnison, CO

GUNNISON, Colo. (KKCO) - A tragedy in Gunnison, Colorado Wednesday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car and died shortly after.

The pedestrian was injured in the accident but initially survived and was transported first to the Gunnison Valley Hospital, then to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction where they were pronounced dead.

The Gunnison Police Department stated that the driver was a 30-year-old man from Gunnison. His name has not been released by the GPD, which cited the eventual outcome of the investigation as a factor. The victim of the accident has not been identified.

The GPD’s investigation into the accident states that the driver stopped at the intersection of New York Avenue and Highway 50 at approximately 9:20 p.m. When the traffic light turned green, the driver turned left onto West Highway 50 and collided with the victim.

The GPD is asking anyone with information about the accident to contact it at (970) 641-8200.

