Some suppliers of Fentanyl that killed Mesa County inmate have been indicted

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After 28-year-old Mesa County Detention Facility inmate Alizon Lopez was killed by a fatal Fentanyl overdose in May, officials began an investigation into the source of the deadly drug. According to a criminal indictment filed on July 15, some of the individuals responsible for supplying the drugs that killed Lopez have been found and charged.

According to the indictment, 33-year-old Efrain Velez, 32-year-old Vanessa Vasquez, 28-year-old Anna Munday, 28-year-old Karlie Locke, and 45-year-old Kimberly Selan knowingly conspired together to distribute dozens of grams of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine in various forms. The indictment states that the defendants are wholly responsible for Lopez’s death.

However, the indictment also states that “other persons both known and unknown to the Grand Jury” were involved, meaning that others may be charged and the full roster of responsible parties has not yet been released.

The group has been charged with two counts of distributing a controlled substance and one count of distributing a controlled substance which resulted in death.

