Advertisement

‘We’ll help’: JJ Watt offers to cover fan’s funeral expenses for grandfather

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he is helping another person pay for funeral...
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he is helping another person pay for funeral expenses.(Rick Scuteri/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:37 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is showing his generosity by paying for another funeral.

A fan tweeted she was selling a pair of Watt-branded sneakers and a jersey to help her pay for her grandfather’s funeral.

Watt quickly responded to the Twitter user, saying she should keep the shoes and jersey as “we’ll help with the funeral.”

This generosity would mark the third time since 2018 the NFL star has covered the cost of funeral expenses for others.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KKCO RIVER INCIDENT
Body found near water on Independent Avenue
Dog food is shown in a pet store in Westfield, Ind., Tuesday, July 19, 2022. In 2018, the FDA...
How canine heart disease was tied to grain-free dog food
Brandon Edwards and Katrina Johnson were both booked on several counts of child abuse.
Parents charged after 3 kids found living without food, running water
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash
Over 9,300 of three-wheeled Rykers have been recalled because a handlebar bolt can break,...
Park your motorcycle: Company says handlebar bolt can break

Latest News

FILE - Demonstrators gather at the federal courthouse in Austin, Texas, following the Supreme...
GOP AGs ask Google not to limit anti-abortion clinic results
Thomas Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers who were convicted by a federal jury in...
Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years for violating Floyd’s rights
According to the DEA, fentanyl is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.
Some suppliers of Fentanyl that killed Mesa County inmate have been indicted
President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’