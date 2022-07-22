Advertisement

Judge issues another arrest warrant for indicted Mesa Co Clerk

Tina Peters in Denver
Tina Peters in Denver(KUSA)
By Cyndy Koures
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:11 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is in hot water– again.

This time the focus is an emailed letter she sent to Mesa County Director of Elections Brandi Bantz requesting the county conduct a recount of Peters’ loss in the GOP race for Secretary of State.

Peters is not allowed to have contact with anyone in the County Clerk’s office.

Under the conditions of her bond as a result of 10 felony and misdemeanor counts of tampering with election equipment and misconduct in office, Peters is not allowed to have any contact with anyone in her office.

