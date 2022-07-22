Second annual “Trail of Trailers” community barbeque and parade is tomorrow

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Farm Bureau and the Mesa County Cattleman’s Association are hosting their 2nd annual Trail of Trailers event tomorrow, July 23. If you’d like to join the caravan to support agriculture, the event will begin at 3 p.m. in Cameo. The event organizers ask for cattle pots and other semis to meet at the nearby truck stop, and pickups, trailers, and other small trucks can gather at Kokopelli Fruit.

According to event organizer Janie VanWinkle, annual crop sales in Mesa County total at a substantial $45 million, fruit sales make over $22 million, and livestock sales exceed $48 million. The agricultural and livestock industries have long been a keystone of the Grand Valley’s economy, with a history going back to the very foundation of Grand Junction over 140 years ago.

The event is in support of local agricultural producers. (Mesa County Cattleman's Association & Mesa County Farm Bureau)

The event will also feature a community barbeque at Loma Livestock and a parade at 4 p.m.

