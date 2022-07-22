Temps turning hotter, Heat Advisory in effect

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We are off to a sunny start for our Friday morning just about all across the Western Slope, with just a few clouds scattered about here and there. We’ll continue to see plenty of sunny skies through the rest of the morning, then some more clouds will build into the region this afternoon. Any rain that does develop this afternoon will be very few and very far between, and primarily in the highest elevations. The sunny to mostly sunny skies will quickly warm us into the middle 90s by around lunch time, then we’re surge well into the lower 100s by later this afternoon. Overnight temperatures won’t provide a ton of heat relief. We’ll continue to see partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the middle and upper 60s and lower to middle 70s. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are back again on Saturday with highs once again in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Rain chances get a little bit better, but primarily stay over the San Juan Mountains.

Near-record highs during the afternoon and warm overnight lose will not give us much relief from the heat at night. A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon on Friday until 8 PM Saturday evening for areas including Palisade, Grand Junction, Fruita, Mack, and Moab. Heat stress and heat exhaustion will be much more of an issue over the next couple of days. Stay inside during peak heating through the afternoon, but if you do have to be outside, stay hydrated with water. Make sure you’re taking in electrolytes as well with drinks like Powerade. The easiest course of action is just staying inside in the air conditioning if you don’t have to be outside for any reason.

Long-awaited heat relief is finally on the way by the end of the weekend and into the start of the new work week. Better moisture moves into the region as a ridge of high pressure that has been in place for over three weeks finally begins to weaken. Better moisture will bring more cloud coverage and better rain chances into the Western Slope, turning us cooler as well. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with slightly better chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms from Sunday through Tuesday, with highs in the middle 90s in Grand Junction and the upper 80s in Montrose. We’ll turn a little bit drier through the middle of next week, and highs warm slightly in the lower to middle 90s.

Stay safe and stay cool the next couple of days! Some heat relief is on the way by Sunday.

