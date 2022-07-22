Advertisement

Two pilots killed in Idaho helicopter crash while fighting forest fire

The Moose Fire
The Moose Fire(USDA Forest Service)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:10 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SALMON, Idaho (KKCO) - Two pilots fighting the Moose Fire have died after their CH-47D Chinook helicopter crashed Thursday afternoon.

The helicopter pilots were part of the crews fighting the Moose Fire, which has burned a total of 23,620 acres 21 miles north of Salmon, Idaho.

The pilots were identified as Thomas Hayes, a 41-year-old man from Post Falls, Idaho, and Jared Bird, a 36-year-old man from Anchorage, Alaska. Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner said that both men were experienced pilots and veterans.

“Upon arrival of the Lemhi County first responders, the United States Forest Service personnel were already diligently engaged in rescue efforts and lifesaving measures,” Penner said in a news release. Both pilots were rescued from the helicopter and taken to a hospital, where they died from injuries sustained in the crash.

