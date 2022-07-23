Dangerous heat continues through Saturday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Heat Advisory continues for Grand Junction and the rest of the Grand Valley until 8 PM Saturday. Saturday will be the third day in a row of triple-digit heat. Limited cooling at night and in the early morning will limit our body’s recovery time. That means the heat stress on our body is increasing, and heat-related illness, like heat stroke and heat exhaustion, are possible. High temperatures on Saturday will range from 101 to 104 degrees. That’s after Friday’s highs of 102 to 105 across the Grand Valley.

Even outside of the Heat Advisory area, it’s hot. High temperatures on Saturday will be near 100 degrees around Delta with upper 90s around Montrose, Olathe, and Nucla. That’s just shy of Heat Advisory criteria, but it’s hot enough that record highs could be tied or broken. The record high in Montrose for Saturday is 98 degrees. The forecast high is also 98 degrees.

Heat Safety

Remember to drink plenty of water and stay hydrated. It’s also important to eat well. Limit your time outdoors if possible. If you have to be outside, avoid strenuous activities. Take frequent cool breaks and avoid the sun as much as possible. Make sure outdoor pets have access to shade, water, and food. The pavement can be hotter than 140 degrees and can burn and injure your pets’ paws. If it’s too hot for your bare hands, then it’s too hot for their bare paws.

Heat Relief Arrives Sunday

Relief from this intense summer heat is on the way, and it will arrive on Sunday. We’ll still be warm, but we’ll be seasonably warm rather than challenging record high temperatures. Sunday will still be in the mid-to-upper 90s around Grand Junction with lower 90s around Montrose. High temperatures next week will be in the low-to-mid 90s around Grand Junction and mid-to-upper 80s around Montrose. Spotty or scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday through Tuesday will offer another 10-15 degrees of cooling in their vicinity. The showers and thunderstorms will be dodgy, however, and we won’t all get rain.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will cool from lower 100s around 6 PM to upper 80s at 10 PM. We won’t cool into the 70s until after 2 AM in many areas. Low temperatures around sunrise will be near 73 degrees around Grand Junction and 66 degrees around Montrose. Saturday will warm quickly beneath a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will range from 101 to 105 degrees around Grand Junction and 98 around Montrose. That 98 degrees in Montrose would tie the record high for the date.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.