Some relief is on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The heat continues to become the main story in the Grand Valley over the past few days. For today, temperatures remained hot, staying in the lower triple digits. Yesterday we tied the record of 103, and today we sat a few degrees cooler than our record high of 104. While hot temperatures have been the story, we will get some relief over the next several days. Before arriving at the end of the week, tonight’s temperatures will fall into the lower 70s in Grand Junction and mid-60s in Montrose. While some cloud cover will push out of the area and lead to partly cloudy skies, there is a slight chance that Grand Junction and Montrose will experience brief scattered thunderstorms to move through.

As Sunday arrives, we will get some relief from these temperatures; but it will not be a dramatic change. Temperatures in the Grand Valley will escape the triple digits and fall into the mid-90s, so it will continue to feel warm but not extremely hot. For Montrose, temperatures will stay a few degrees more relaxed in the lower 90s. While temperatures will start to change tomorrow, our weather patterns will make some changes over the Western Slope. While the mountains have continued to receive scattered showers and thunderstorms, these chances will stay slightly increased for Grand Junction. Over the next few days into next week, there are some chances that Grand Junction and Montrose can receive scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. These changes will remain higher south of Grand Junction, so areas like Montrose and near or in the San Juans like Ridgway, Ouray, and Telluride.

Storm activity will start to diminish in the middle of next week, and temperatures will continue to stay below that triple-digit mark. They will fluctuate in the Grand Valley throughout most of the week, from the mid to lower 90s. In Montrose, temperatures will fall below the 90-degree threshold and sit around the mid to upper 80s throughout the week.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

