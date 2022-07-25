Deadline for Peters’ and Hanks’ recount approaching

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - After losing the primary election in June, embattled Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters and former Senate candidate Ron Hanks are facing a rapidly approaching deadline for their requested recounts. Both Hanks and Peters have until 5 p.m. on Monday, July 26 to submit the notarized written request and finances to perform the recount.

Hanks is requesting a recount due to his loss to Republican nominee Joe O’Dea. Peters lost the election to Republican nominee Pam Anderson, but claimed that Secretary of State Jena Griswold had “flipped” the vote.

In letters written by both candidates, Hanks and Peters cite nine security vulnerabilities present in Dominion Voting Systems machines discovered by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. However, in Elections Divisions Director Judd Choate’s letter responding to Peters’ allegations, Choate states that the voting system Hanks identifies is not used in Colorado.

Hanks and Peters also requested that a “rigorous post-election tabulation audits of the human-readable portions of physical ballots and paper records,” be performed. Choate stated that Peters and Hanks are essentially requesting a bipartisan Risk Limiting Audit, something that the state has already performed. No discrepancies were reported by any county.

The two former candidates also stated in a letter that both parties are prepared to provide funding for a recount, but both refuse to allow recounts in the “same manner as the initial tabulation in each county.” The letters go on to state that the reasoning behind performing a hand count is due to “nine unmitigated security vulnerabilities announced by CISA.”

Choate previously stated that the security issues outlined by CISA are present in Dominion voting systems that are not used in Colorado.

