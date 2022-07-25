Advertisement

Mesa County Public Health: Back to School Vaccinations

By Hannah Hickman
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:36 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As the summer is winding down, Mesa County Public Health is spreading the word about back to school vaccinations.

Mesa County Public Health talks about the ins-and-outs of back to school vaccinations and what parents should expect.

Mesa County Public Health advises any parents seeking to get their child vaccinated before the school year, they begin to do so now as spots are filling up.

