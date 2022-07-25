Advertisement

Puppy left in hot car with mouth taped shut while man gambled in Las Vegas, police say

Police discovered the puppy inside a vehicle at a Las Vegas Strip parking garage.
Police discovered the puppy inside a vehicle at a Las Vegas Strip parking garage.
By Elaine Emerson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:41 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A man was arrested in Las Vegas after he taped his puppy’s mouth shut and left it in a vehicle while he gambled, according to an arrest report.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Raul Carbajal was arrested Wednesday and charged with torture of an animal after police discovered the puppy inside the vehicle at a Las Vegas Strip parking garage.

Police said the 3-month-old Siberian Husky puppy was found in a locked vehicle on the top floor of the parking garage with its mouth taped shut with electrical tape. Security climbed through the vehicle’s sunroof to rescue the puppy, the arrest report said.

The vehicle was captured on the Bellagio Hotel’s security cameras. Carbajal reportedly parked and then gambled for an hour before returning to his vehicle, the arrest report said.

The inside temperature of the vehicle was about 107.8 degrees at the time of rescue, according to animal control. The vehicle was in direct sunlight, with the sunroof open, with no water or food for the dog and no air conditioning, the report said.

When Carbajal came back to the vehicle, police said he didn’t say anything to officers and didn’t ask if the puppy was OK.

Carbajal’s bail was set at $5,000, according to court records. His next court hearing was set for Tuesday.

